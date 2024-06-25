EPIC Joins Letter Urging Restoration of Civil Rights Protections in APRA

EPIC has joined a letter led by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) urging House Energy and Commerce Committee leadership to postpone the upcoming markup of the American Privacy Rights Act (APRA) and restore key civil rights protections and algorithmic auditing provisions. Without reversal, the groups urge against APRA moving forward.

Civil rights protections have long been a central protection in bipartisan federal privacy bills.

“Civil rights protections are a critical piece of meaningful privacy legislation,” EPIC Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald said. “When companies use our personal data to make decisions about us, they should not be allowed to do so in ways that discriminate. EPIC calls on members of Congress to reinstate the civil rights provisions in APRA.”