EPIC-led Coalition Applauds FTC Impersonation Scam Rule But Urges Commission to Broaden Scope

Last week, EPIC, the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC), and the National Consumers League (NCL), joined by four additional consumer advocacy organizations, applauded the Federal Trade Commission’s proposed rule to combat fraudsters who impersonate government or business entities. The coalition also encouraged the FTC to expand its efforts to address other forms of impersonation (such as romance scams or family/friend scams, which do not involve impersonating government or business entities), and to lead an interagency working group dedicated to addressing the persistent threat of scams that continue to harm consumers year after year. EPIC routinely participates in regulatory and legislative processes concerning scam prevention, files amicus briefs in robocall cases, and recently published a report with NCLC on robocall scams.