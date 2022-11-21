EPIC Submits Comments to Maximize Consumer Protections in Ongoing California Privacy Rulemaking

EPIC submitted comments to the California Privacy Protection Agency yesterday to recommend edits to their latest round of proposed rules implementing the California privacy bills. EPIC provided modifications to sections on data minimization, third party obligations to comply with consumer protection, and to clarify the obligation of companies to limit sensitive data collection and use to strictly necessary and enumerated purposes. EPIC has previously sent comments to the California Privacy Protection Agency throughout this process in August 2022, June 2022, and November 2021.