EPIC Submits Comments to Strengthen Consumer Privacy in Colorado Privacy Rulemaking

Yesterday EPIC submitted comments to the Colorado Attorney General recommending edits to their most recently proposed rules implementing the Colorado Privacy Act. EPIC was represented by the Samuelson-Glushko Technology Law and Policy Clinic (TLPC) at Colorado Law. In addition to proposing specific line edits, EPIC provided feedback about Data Rights, Controller Obligations, Loyalty Programs, Privacy Notices and Data Protection Assessments, among other topics. EPIC has previously sent comments to the Colorado Attorney General in August 2022.