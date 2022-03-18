EPIC Sues ICE for Records on Social Media and Location Surveillance

EPIC filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit today in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging ICE’s failure to respond to two FOIA requests submitted by EPIC last December. The first FOIA request seeks records on ICE’s use of ShadowDragon, a spyware that can allow ICE to create detailed profiles of immigrants using data from social media and other websites. The second FOIA request seeks records on ICE use of location-tracking software, including ICE’s contracts with the firm Babel Street. Last fall, EPIC filed a lawsuit against ICE challenging ICE’s failure to respond to FOIA requests about ICE’s use of facial recognition services. EPIC also recently successfully settled a FOIA lawsuit against ICE after obtaining records about ICE use of mobile forensic technology.