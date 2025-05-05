EPIC Testifies in Support of Strong Privacy Bill in Maine

EPIC Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald testified this week in Maine in support of a strong comprehensive privacy bill and in opposition to three others.

The privacy bill EPIC supports, LD 1822, includes strong data minimization requirements, enhanced protections for sensitive data, and civil rights protections prohibiting data-driven discrimination. This bill, which closely mirrors the privacy law Maryland enacted last year, would extend these important privacy protections to Mainers.

EPIC’s testimony explains both why most existing state privacy laws do not adequately protect residents and why this bill would provide meaningful privacy protections. EPIC also suggests a few amendments to further strengthen the bill.

EPIC also opposes two privacy bills based on an industry-written model, LD 1224 and LD 1088, and a bill that would repeal existing privacy protections for Mainers, LD 1284.

The bills are scheduled to have a public work session next week.