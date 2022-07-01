EPIC, U.S. Consumer Groups Urge FTC to Investigate Google Account Sign-Up Practices

EPIC, along with nine other U.S. consumer protection and privacy groups, has submitted a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, urging it to open an investigation into Google’s account sign-up process. The letter states that the structure of the sign-up process hides tracking information from consumers, engages in dark patterns to manipulate consumers into accepting default invasive tracking practices, and makes opting out more difficult and time-intensive than accepting tracking. This investigation would be in line with the FTC’s efforts to address dark patterns and manipulation.

EPIC has repeatedly pushed back on the use of dark patterns, including calling for regulatory controls in congressional testimony and in a complaint filed against Amazon.