EPIC Urges Administrative Conference to Recommend Sweeping Open Government Reforms

In comments to the Administrative Conference of the United States, EPIC urged the agency to recommend numerous fixes to the Freedom of Information Act, E-Government Act of 2002, and Federal Advisory Committee Act that would require federal agencies to disclose more records and make those records easier to access. ACUS is a federal agency charged to “identify ways to improve the procedures by which federal agencies protect the public interest and determine the rights, privileges, and obligations of private persons.”

EPIC regularly works to improve the FOIA and other open government laws. In 2019, EPIC submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in Food Marketing Inc. v. Argus Leader Media arguing that the Court should narrowly define the confidential commercial records exemption to allow public oversight of government activities. EPIC frequently uses the FOIA to promote government oversight.