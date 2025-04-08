EPIC Urges Federal Privacy Working Group to Center Data Minimization in Federal Privacy Law

EPIC submitted comments in response to the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Privacy Working Group’s request for information that urged the Committee to focus on data minimization and robust enforcement in any federal privacy bill.

EPIC’s comments highlighted lessons learned from years of state-level advocacy on privacy laws and stated that a federal privacy law should provide a floor for states to build on top of rather than imposing a ceiling.

EPIC has long advocated for a comprehensive federal privacy law based on data minimization and has supported state efforts to pass strong privacy laws.