EPIC Urges Senate Commerce Committee to Markup American Data Privacy and Protection Act

Today, the Senate Commerce Committee is holding a markup of two bills related to the privacy of children and teens, S. 1628, the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act and S. 3663, the Kids Online Safety Act. EPIC joined over 100 advocacy organizations in supporting the legislation, but also sent a letter to Chair Maria Cantwell and Ranking Member Roger Wicker urging the Committee to schedule the American Data Privacy and Protection Act for a markup. “All Americans, young and old, deserve privacy. Privacy is a fundamental right, and it is long past time for Congress to act to protect the privacy rights of all Americans,” EPIC told the Committee. “While we commend this Committee’s work on children’s privacy, the best way to protect the privacy rights of children, teens, and adults would be to consider the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (“ADPPA”) as amended and reported favorably out of the House Energy & Commerce Committee last week.”