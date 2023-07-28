EPIC Urges the NSF to Prioritize Privacy Protections and Risk Mitigation in Technology Investment Roadmap

In comments to the National Science Foundation, EPIC urged the NSF to prioritize privacy, risk mitigation and responsible oversight as its Technology, Innovation and Partnerships (TIP) Directorate develops a roadmap to for research investment decisions over the next three years. EPIC recommended that NSF invest in: (1) AI risk mitigation and oversight techniques; (2) research into privacy-enhancing technologies; (3) the development of privacy-preserving digital identity systems; and (4) protecting public access to critical US government funded and developed technologies.

EPIC regularly comments on federal planning efforts at the intersection of technology and privacy. Recently, EPIC commented on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s 2023 Digital Identity draft guidelines, urging the standards-setting agency to take stronger steps to protect privacy and advance equity.