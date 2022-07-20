FCC Chair Rosenworcel Probes Carriers on Geolocation Data

Today Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel sent Letters of Inquiry (LOIs) to the top fifteen mobile providers, requesting information about their data retention and data sharing practices related specifically to geolocation data, citing a recent FTC staff report on troubling internet service provider (ISP) data practices. The FCC’s inquiries included what geolocation data these providers collect, how that data is collected, how long they retain that data, in what country(ies) the data is stored, policies for transferring that data to non-law enforcement third parties, as well as consumer notification and opt-out policies. Providers have until August 3, 2022 to reply. In the accompanying press release, Chair Rosenworcel identified the highly sensitive nature of geolocation data, especially when combined with other types of data. EPIC routinely calls for greater protections against location tracking, and recently urged the FCC to require privacy disclosures of providers in the Commission’s Broadband Nutrition Labels.