FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Sets Date for Vote to Restore Net Neutrality

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced this morning that the FCC would vote during its April Open Meeting to restore Net Neutrality. Restoring Net Neutrality would ensure that broadband services are protected under the Commission’s Title II authority, the same authority that applies to phone carriers. The Commission could use these authorities to prohibit internet service providers (ISPs) from selling consumer location information, among other sensitive information, and would increase the FCC’s authority to incorporate updated cybersecurity standards into broadband network policies.

“After the prior administration abdicated authority over broadband services, the FCC has been handcuffed from acting to fully secure broadband networks, protect consumer data, and ensure the internet remains fast, open, and fair,” said Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “A return to the FCC’s overwhelmingly popular and court-approved standard of net neutrality will allow the agency to serve once again as a strong consumer advocate of an open internet.”

“The Commission plays a key role in privacy enforcement in the absence of a comprehensive federal privacy law,” said EPIC Executive Director Alan Butler, “and we look forward to seeing the FCC take bigger steps rein in consumer data abuses using its Title II authority.”

EPIC has long-supported a robust role for the FCC in protecting online privacy, especially as it relates to location data and preventing unwanted calls and texts.