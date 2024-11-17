News
Financial Times: Genetic data is worth more than warm spit
November 17, 2024
“23andMe highlights very valid anxieties and fears people feel when they have given highly sensitive information to a company for a specific purpose,” says Sara Geoghegan, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington DC. “Users deserve more than a pinky promise that their privacy wishes will be respected.” For more than 20 years, Epic has been campaigning for a federal privacy law that would protect users’ rights.
