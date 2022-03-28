GT: TSA Continues Facial Recognition Rollout at Airports

“Facial recognition is a dangerous surveillance technology whose risks increase as the government expands its implementations, even for identity verification,” Jeramie D. Scott, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told the Herald. “What is a voluntary pilot today becomes a mandatory process tomorrow.”

The technology is an expansion to the domestic sphere from the international sphere. The same or similar technology has already been in place by the TSA’s sister DHS agency Customs and Border Protection under the name Traveler Verification Service for screening international flyers. By June 2019, the agency had already scanned the faces of more than 20 million travelers, according to an agency report.

