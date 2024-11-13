News
HIPAA Times: Viral warning about period-tracking apps raises privacy concerns
November 13, 2024
Alan Butler, executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC), also weighed in: “Typically, apps that individuals might use to track fertility or for other personal health uses that are not billed as part of a medical service, which most of them are not, are not covered under HIPAA.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate