Kansas Reflector: USDA again asks for Kansans’ personal data, as lawsuit seeks privacy protections
July 21, 2025
The information was necessary to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order that each federal agency access data from all state programs that receive federal funding, Rollins said in the letter.
Nationally, the demand is being challenged in court by students, SNAP recipients, the Electronic Privacy Information Center and MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger. On Thursday, the group filed a motion asking for a restraining order to stop the latest attempt at data collection while the lawsuit is pending, according to a press release.
