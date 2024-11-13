News
Lawfare: CALEA Was a National Security Disaster Waiting to Happen
November 13, 2024
Adding wiretapping to a telephone switch creates an architected security breach. CALEA had a requirement about protecting the wiretapping systems’ security (Section 301(b) of the statute). So in 1997, the American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Privacy Information Center, and Electronic Frontier Foundation presciently filed objections to CALEA being implemented before “industry security procedures are determined.” That didn’t happen. Instead, development of CALEA wiretapping requirements proceeded apace.
Read more here.
