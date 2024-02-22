MediaPost: Cybersecurity Company Fined For Spying On Users, Selling Clickstream Data
February 22, 2024
Privacy advocate John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, cheered news of the FTC’s complaint.
“We’re very pleased to see this case,” he says. “It’s important as an enforcement action on its own merits, and hopefully as a precedent for future action around online data.”
