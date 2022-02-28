POLITICO: ‘Big Tech’ moves to defy Kremlin

Electronic Privacy Information Center v. Department of Justice— In February 2014, Brown, again in her capacity as a judge at the U.S. District Court for D.C., rejected a lawsuit from the nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center targeting the DOJ. EPIC had sued the DOJ under the Freedom of Information Act because of its alleged failure to provide timely access to documents concerning the government’s surreptitious use of devices to collect electronic communications. Brown ruled that EPIC had failed to prove it was entitled to injunctive relief.

