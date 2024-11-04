PRESS RELEASE: EPIC Announces New Grant Support from the Ford Foundation

Washington, D.C. – The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) was recently awarded a multi-year grant by the Ford Foundation for general support of EPIC’s work. This grant from the Ford Foundation will enable EPIC to expand our leadership in the field by litigating cases on emerging privacy issues, obtaining and publishing records to lift the veil on government data collection, advocating for comprehensive data protection regulations, educating the public about emerging privacy issues, and facilitating dialogue between advocates, experts, and decisionmakers.

“People should be able to live their lives free from constant monitoring, scoring, tracking, and wholesale extraction of human data. U.S. laws should protect them from abusive and discriminatory data practices and empower them to break free from embedded systems of surveillance capitalism. EPIC can pursue this goal and move our critical work forward with the support of the Ford Foundation,” said Alan Butler, EPIC Executive Director.

“Privacy and free expression are not luxuries, but the bedrock of a fair and just society. EPIC is an essential leader and partner in the ecosystem defending digital rights and social justice for all people,” said Lori McGlinchey, director of Ford Foundation’s Technology and Society program. “EPIC’s efforts to hold tech companies accountable, pushing for policies that protect users, and empowering individuals to control their own information are critical, and Ford Foundation is proud to support their important work.”

About EPIC

EPIC was established in 1994 to protect privacy, freedom of expression, and democratic values in the information age. Our mission is to secure the fundamental right to privacy in the digital age for all people through advocacy, research, and litigation. EPIC pursues a wide range of program activities, including litigating cases on emerging privacy issues, obtaining and publishing records to lift the veil on government data collection, providing expert advice to policymakers and lawmakers, and facilitating dialogue between advocates, experts, and decisionmakers. Visit epic.org for more information.