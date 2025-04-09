PRESS RELEASE: EPIC Testifies Before Massachusetts Legislature in Support of Bills Banning Data Abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. –EPIC Deputy Director Caitriona Fitzgerald will testify before the Massachusetts Legislature’s Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity in support of the Massachusetts Consumer Data Privacy Act (MCDPA) and the Massachusetts Data Privacy Act (MDPA). Both bills contain strong data minimization rules, restrictions on the sale of sensitive data, and a private right of action. Watch EPIC’s testimony this afternoon.

Unregulated data abuse is draining constituent wallets, raising prices on everything from auto insurance to groceries. By placing essential limits on data collection and use, the MCDPA and MDPA would prevent these data-based harms and encourage companies to incorporate privacy in the design of their systems.

In her written testimony, Fitzgerald emphasized the weakness in existing privacy laws in other states: “Without meaningful limitations, companies can, and do, claim that they need nearly unlimited data collection, transfer, and retention periods in order to operate… This reinforces the failed status quo of ‘notice and choice’ — businesses can list any purpose they choose in their privacy policies, knowing that very few consumers will read them.”

The MCDPA and MDPA build on laws passed in other states but include more pro-consumer protections such as limits on processing personal data, for a ban on the sale of sensitive data, prohibit discriminatory processing and use of personal data, and provide consumers strong enforcement mechanisms against privacy violations, a right they have long had for other consumer right violations.

EPIC tirelessly advocates for stronger consumer privacy laws in the absence of federal protections. EPIC and Consumer Reports recently re-released a State Data Privacy Act model bill. The model bill has been proposed in multiple state legislatures and has new endorsements from 8 civil society organizations.

