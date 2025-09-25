PRESS RELEASE: Massachusetts Senate Unanimously Passes Strong Privacy Bill

BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts Senate voted unanimously today to pass the Massachusetts Data Privacy Act. EPIC and Consumer Reports strongly support the MDPA.

The passage of this strong privacy bill represents another step forward for states’ efforts to protect the privacy of their residents.

The MDPA takes many of the most privacy-protective provisions from other state privacy laws to provide Massachusetts residents with some of the strongest privacy protections in the country. The bill includes:

Data minimization provisions that set meaningful limits on the personal data that companies can collect and the sensitive data they can use;

A prohibition on the sale of sensitive data, including the location data of visitors to the state;

Enhanced protections for minors’ personal data, including prohibitions on the sale of such data and its use for targeted advertising; and

Strong civil rights language to prohibit digital discrimination.

The Massachusetts Data Privacy Act builds on the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act, which was passed in 2024 and contains many similar protections.

“EPIC commends the Senate for passing the Massachusetts Data Privacy Act, which puts meaningful limits on the over-collection and abuse of our personal data,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, Deputy Director, Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC). “The MDPA combines the best consumer protections from other state laws to provide Massachusetts residents with some of the strongest privacy protections in the country while minimizing new compliance obligations for companies. EPIC appreciates the leadership of Senate President Karen Spilka, Majority Leader Cynthia Creem, and Senator Michael Moore on this critical and timely issue.”

“I am thrilled that the Senate has passed the Massachusetts Data Privacy Act,” said Senate Majority Leader Cynthia Stone Creem (D-Newton). “This bill positions Massachusetts to have among the strongest data privacy laws in the country and makes it clear that our personal data can no longer be profited off of without transparency and accountability to Massachusetts consumers. I am grateful to all our advocacy partners whose tireless efforts helped ensure that Massachusetts residents now have stronger rights over their personal data.”

“Big tech companies make billions of dollars selling your personal data without giving you any say in what information they collect or how they use it,” said Massachusetts Senator Michael Moore (D-Millbury). “No one should profit from anyone’s personal data. The Massachusetts Data Privacy Act returns the power of choice back to the people because your data belongs to you. This legislation is the culmination of three years of work, collaborations with advocates, and in-depth discussions with stakeholders and lawmakers in states with data protection laws – I could not be more proud to see it advance through the Senate today.”

“Consumer Reports applauds the Massachusetts Senate for passing strong privacy legislation,” said Matt Schwartz, Policy Analyst at Consumer Reports. “For too long, tech companies have abused their power to exploit our personal data without meaningful accountability. This bill provides strong, default protections and allows consumers to take real control over their personal information. We thank Senator Moore and President Spilka for their leadership in advancing this key legislation, and we look forward to working with the House to continue to move this measure forward.”

The bill now moves on to the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

About EPIC:

EPIC (the Electronic Privacy Information Center) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit established in 1994 to protect privacy, freedom of expression, and democratic values in the information age through advocacy, research, and litigation. For more than 30 years, EPIC has fought for robust safeguards to protect personal information.

About Consumer Reports:

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit membership organization that works side by side with consumers to create a fairer, safer, and healthier world. For over 80 years, CR has provided evidence-based product testing and ratings, rigorous research, hard-hitting investigative journalism, public education, and steadfast policy action on behalf of consumers’ interests, including their interest in securing effective privacy protections.