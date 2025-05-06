REAL ID Rollout in U.S. Airports

On May 7, 2025, the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) is set to begin enforcing “REAL ID” requirements at airport checkpoints.

According to the TSA, “All airline passengers 18 years and older, including TSA PreCheck members, must present REAL ID-compliant identification or another acceptable ID, such as a passport, at TSA security checkpoints.” Nearly 20 percent of passengers traveling in U.S. airports do not have a compliant ID, according to recent TSA figures. And starting tomorrow, these passengers could face additional screening procedures and requests for other forms of identification.

EPIC has long opposed identification requirements that threaten fundamental rights and expose Americans to increased risks of data breach. We have also urged the DHS to limit the data collection and ensure transparency and accountability in implementing REAL ID. We have also cautioned against TSA’s proposal to authorize the use of mobile drivers licenses in the absence of a secure and privacy protective standard. More information the details of TSA’s REAL ID enforcement and risks to the right to travel can be found here at The Identity Project.