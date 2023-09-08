Senate Confirms Anna Gomez to FCC

The U.S. Senate confirmed Anna Gomez to the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday. The FCC has been without a full Commission for an unprecedented two-and-a-half years as President Biden’s initial nomination of attorney and consumer advocate Gigi Sohn stalled in the Senate over groundless attacks on Sohn’s record. Anna Gomez has served in the State Department’s Cyberspace and Digital Policy Bureau, NTIA, the FCC, and Sprint Nextel. EPIC’s Executive Director, Alan Butler, noted when Anna Gomez was nominated in May of this year that she would bring “decades of telecom experience to an FCC that needs to quickly and dramatically ramp up its response to threats to Americans’ privacy and data security, especially as they relate to location data. EPIC is optimistic that a full Commission will be in a much better position to protect Americans from these harms.”