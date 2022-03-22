Subscription Insider: FTC Investigates Amazon Prime’s Enrollment Tactics
March 22, 2022
“The practices examined in the report include ‘forced continuity programs that make it difficult to cancel charges, trick questions to frustrate user choice, and free trials that automatically convert into paid memberships,” which violates (sic) a consumer’s right against being charged for products sold through online negative options without a simple cancellation mechanism,” wrote Public Citizen, Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, Center for Digital Democracy, Center for Economic Justice, Consumer Federation of America, Electronic Privacy Information Center and U.S. PIRG.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate