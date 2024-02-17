The Guardian: ‘There are no serious safeguards’: can 23andMe be trusted with our DNA?
February 17, 2024
“There are no serious safeguards, no regulation around the collection and sale of really sensitive personal data,” said Suzanne Bernstein, a law fellow at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. “For 23andMe, the nefarious [data] breach constitutes a security issue, but so does the company sharing your information with a party that you didn’t know about. Customers may technically consent to their data being shared by accepting the terms and conditions, but those are really long and a lot of people don’t read them.”
