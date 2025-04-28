News
The Markup: How California sent residents’ personal health data to LinkedIn
April 28, 2025
Experts expressed alarm at the idea that those millions of people could have had sensitive health data sent to a private company without their knowledge or consent. Sara Geoghegan, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said it was “concerning and invasive” for a health insurance website to be sending data that was “wholly irrelevant” to the uses of a for-profit company like LinkedIn.
“It’s unfortunate,” she said, “because people don’t expect that their health information will be collected and used in this way.”
Read more here.
