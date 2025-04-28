The Markup: How California sent residents’ personal health data to LinkedIn

Experts expressed alarm at the idea that those millions of people could have had sensitive health data sent to a private company without their knowledge or consent. Sara Geoghegan, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, said it was “concerning and invasive” for a health insurance website to be sending data that was “wholly irrelevant” to the uses of a for-profit company like LinkedIn.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said, “because people don’t expect that their health information will be collected and used in this way.”

Read more here.