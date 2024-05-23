The Record: Facial recognition technology widely used at sporting events, privacy watchdog says
May 23, 2024
“Facial recognition is dangerous when it makes mistakes, and even more dangerous when it works perfectly,” Jake Wiener, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center said. “Sports venues are a particularly inappropriate location for facial recognition because sport is so closely tied to speech, protest, and personal identity.”
He added that the technologies can “over-criminalize harmless behaviors, lead to wrongful arrests, and suppress speech.”
