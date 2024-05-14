The Record: FTC fires ‘shot across the bow’ at automakers over connected-car data privacy 

A second case cited in the post involved the data broker InMarket Media, which the FTC alleged illegally used sensitive data to organize consumers into advertising audience segments.

FTC blog posts are usually the result of significant internal discussion and even listening sessions and workshops within the agency, said John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

“These posts are a warning to industry and to regulated entities … take note, fix your business practices, if they’re not compliant with this,” Davisson said, adding that they are “a way for the FTC to convey this is the way they’re going to approach enforcement.”

