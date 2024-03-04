The Verge: Privacy and competition advocates urge FTC, DOJ to investigate Walmart’s $2.3 billion Vizio acquisition
March 4, 2024
The 19 groups — including the Demand Progress Education Fund, Open Markets Institute, and Electronic Privacy Information Center — urged federal antitrust enforcers to probe Walmart’s proposed acquisition of TV-maker Vizio. In a letter shared exclusively with The Verge, they warn the deal risks “privacy dangers” and “could lock in captive buyers to Walmart advertising and content channels for good.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate