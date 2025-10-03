News
The Washington Post: Amazon’s Ring plans to scan everyone’s face at the door
October 3, 2025
The Ring feature is “invasive for anyone who walks within range of your Ring doorbell,” said Calli Schroeder, senior counsel at the consumer advocacy and policy group Electronic Privacy Information Center. “They are not consenting to this.”
Read more here.
