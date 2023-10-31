Tracking Real Algorithmic Harms in California As CCPA Obligations Near
October 31, 2023 |
As part of our project Assessing the Assessments supported by the Rose Foundation, EPIC will endeavor to track instances of specific AI harms that we believe violate provisions in the CPPA. The instances of harm are categorized by both the setting or application of the system, a real example of that harm happening, and what types of harm are done.
This system draws on two taxonomies of A.I. harms to describe the types of harms done:
- Danielle Citron’s and Daniel Solove’s Typology of Privacy Harms, comprising physical, economic, reputational, psychological, autonomy, discrimination, and relationship harms; and
- Joy Buolamwini’s Taxonomy of Algorithmic Harms, comprising loss of opportunity, economic loss, and social stigmatization, including loss of liberty, increased surveillance, stereotype reinforcement, and other dignitary harms.
These taxonomies do not necessarily cover all potential AI harms, and our use of these taxonomies is meant to help readers visualize and contextualize AI harms without limiting the types and variety of AI harms that readers consider.
While these examples are focused on California, examples of the effects of an AI system in one jurisdiction is likely applicable to another state or even country.
|Example
|Explanation
|Citation
|Types of Harm
|Management of Vaccine Distribution in 2021
|Algorithmic decision making based on zip codes, rather than census-based health score index in California. This was to be used to target vaccine distribution to the areas most in need. Zip codes as a basis for determining health outcomes and vaccine access led to lower income areas getting eclipsed by wealthier ones in the same zip code, leading to inequitable outcomes.
|California’s “Equity” Algorithm Could Leave 2 Million Struggling Californians Without Additional Vaccine Supply
|Individual: Financial, Discrimination;
Societal: Democracy & Rule of Law
|Autopilot in autonomous vehicles
|Tesla Model 3 on Autopilot crashed and killed a 15yo on CA freeway; autopilot made no attempt to slow down until just before the crash.
|Tesla Says Autopilot Makes Its Cars Safer. Crash Victims Say It Kills. – The New York Times (nytimes.com)
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality
|Autopilot in autonomous vehicles
|Tesla on Autopilot collided with a parked firetruck on CA freeway.
|Tesla was on Autopilot when it hit firetruck, NTSB finds – Los Angeles Times (latimes.com)
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality
|Autopilot in autonomous vehicles
|Tesla on Autopilot drove into the wrong lane.
|Tesla vehicle in ‘Full Self-Driving’ beta mode ‘severely damaged’ after crash in California – The Verge
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality
|Autopilot in autonomous vehicles
|Two Cruise autonomous vehicles collided with each other in CA.
|A Cruise-on-Cruise Crash Reveals the Hardest Thing About Self-Driving Tech | WIRED
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality
|Autopilot in autonomous vehicles
|Pony.ai vehicle crashed into a divider and traffic sign in San Francisco.
|California halts Pony.ai’s driverless testing permit after accident | Reuters
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality
|Autopilot in autonomous vehicles
|Tesla on autopilot hits a parked police car in CA.
|Tesla in Autopilot mode crashes into parked Laguna Beach police cruiser – Los Angeles Times (latimes.com)
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality
|Autopilot in autonomous vehicles
|Tesla driver died after crashing into a barrier on a freeway. Autopilot is suspected of causing the driver’s death.
|Tesla defends Autopilot record amid investigation into crash that killed driver | The Independent | The Independent
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality
|Test-taking software
|California bar exam flagged over a third of applicants as cheating using automated proctoring software.
|California Bar Exam Flagged A THIRD Of Applicants As Cheating – Above the Law
|Individual: Psychological, Privacy & Autonomy, Political & Community Participation;
Societal: Democracy & Rule of Law
|Generative AI
|ChatGPT makes up fake sexual harassment claims (citing fake sources) about CA law professor.
|What happens when ChatGPT lies about real people? – The Washington Post
|Individual: Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Environmental, Economic
|Navigation
|Google Maps and Waze navigated CA drivers into wildfires.
|Waze, Google Maps Send California Residents Straight Into Wildfires (ibtimes.com)
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality
|Policing
|Robocop failed to send an emergency signal after onlooker pressed an emergency alert button.
|A RoboCop, a park and a fight: How expectations about robots are clashing with reality (nbcnews.com)
|Individual: Financial, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality, Environmental
|Identity Verification
|Facial recognition technology used for entry into stadiums was used to expel lawyers representing the opposing side in a legal dispute involving the stadium owners.
|Here Are the Stadiums That Are Keeping Track of Your Face
|Individual: Psychological, Privacy & Autonomy, Political & Community Participation, Safety;
Societal: Democracy & Rule of Law, Environmental?
|Speech recognition
|Stanford researchers found that speech recognition by tools from Apple, Amazon, Google, IBM, and Microsoft fare worse in recognizing speech by Black people.
|Personal voice assistants struggle with black voices, new study shows
|Individual: Psychological, Safety;
Societal: Equality, Democracy & Rule of Law
|Stanford vaccine algorithm
|Algorithm left out frontline doctors and instead prioritized administration and doctors seeing patients remotely.
|This is the Vaccine Algorithm that Left Out Frontline Stanford Doctors
|Individual: Financial, Psychological, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Equality, Democracy & Rule of Law
|Identity Verification
|Man arrested for sock theft by false facial match despite having an alibi.
|Study: Face Recognition Often Used As Sole Basis for Arrest
|Individual: Financial, Discrimination, Privacy & Autonomy;
Societal: Democracy & Rule of Law, Environmental
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate