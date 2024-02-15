Truthout: Data Broker Sold Data From 600 Planned Parenthood Visits to Anti-Abortion Group
February 15, 2024
“The continued sale of our most sensitive information to and by shady data brokers not only fuels harmful surveillance advertising systems, but enables government agencies — from local police departments to state attorneys general to the FBI — to sidestep the Fourth Amendment,” Electronic Privacy Information Center counsel Sara Geoghegan said in a statement. “We urgently need to rein in data brokers and enact comprehensive privacy rules to protect us from these grave harms in the post-Roe era we live in.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate