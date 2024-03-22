Vermont House unanimously passes Vermont Data Privacy Act 

The Vermont House of Representatives unanimously passed the Vermont Data Privacy Act (H.121). EPIC testified in support of the bill earlier this spring.

The bill has data minimization requirements that set meaningful limits on the amount of personal data companies can collect and use, strong civil rights protections to prohibit digital discrimination, and a private right of action that will allow consumers to hold businesses accountable for violations.

EPIC recently released The State of Privacy: How State “Privacy” Laws Fail to Protect Privacy and What They Can Do Better, which found that nearly half of the 14 states that have passed so-called comprehensive privacy laws received a failing grade, and none received an A.

If passed as written, the Vermont Data Privacy Act would receive a B+, making it the second-strongest privacy law in the country, behind only California.