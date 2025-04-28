News
WFTV: ‘This is creepy and invasive’: Why you could pay more than your neighbor shopping online
April 28, 2025
According to Sara Geoghegan, “Companies know so much about our online shopping habits. Companies have very, very granular, detailed, robust profiles about us as consumers.”
Consumers could get charged a different price based on their shopping habits or history, demographics, geographic location or a wealth of other personal information retailers have on them.
