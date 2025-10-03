News
Wired: ICE Wants to Build Out a 24/7 Social Media Surveillance Team
October 3, 2025
The Electronic Privacy Information Center has similarly sued ICE, calling its reliance on data brokers a “significant threat to privacy and liberty.” The American Civil Liberties Union has argued that buying bulk datasets—such as smartphone location trails gathered from ordinary apps—helps ICE sidestep warrant requirements and helps it pull in vast amounts of data with no clear link to its enforcement mandate.
