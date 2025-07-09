News
WIRED: The ‘Click-to-Cancel’ Rule Was Killed, but Consumer Advocates Could Revive It
July 9, 2025
John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, sees this decision as “very poorly reasoned” and hopes the current FTC tries to revisit the rule to protect consumers better.
“It would be such a slam dunk for the commission,” says Davisson. “I think everyone understands why the subscription traps are bad. No one without a financial incentive or career advancement motive to sustain these subscription traps thinks they should exist.”
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate