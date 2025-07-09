WIRED: The ‘Click-to-Cancel’ Rule Was Killed, but Consumer Advocates Could Revive It

John Davisson, director of litigation at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, sees this decision as “very poorly reasoned” and hopes the current FTC tries to revisit the rule to protect consumers better.

“It would be such a slam dunk for the commission,” says Davisson. “I think everyone understands why the subscription traps are bad. No one without a financial incentive or career advancement motive to sustain these subscription traps thinks they should exist.”

Read more here.