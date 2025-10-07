News
WizCase: ICE Plans 24/7 Social Media Monitoring Program For Deportation Operations
October 7, 2025
The American Civil Liberties Union and Electronic Privacy Information Center consider ICE’s expanding surveillance system to pose an important threat to personal privacy and individual freedoms.
Read more here.
Support Our Work
EPIC's work is funded by the support of individuals like you, who allow us to continue to protect privacy, open government, and democratic values in the information age.Donate