WizCase: ICE Plans 24/7 Social Media Monitoring Program For Deportation Operations 

October 7, 2025

The American Civil Liberties Union and Electronic Privacy Information Center consider ICE’s expanding surveillance system to pose an important threat to personal privacy and individual freedoms. 

