WWLP News: Lawmakers cautioned about biases in AI systems
July 17, 2023
“The problem we face with AI today is that it’s being used broadly in society to replace human decision-making with little to no rules about testing these systems for accuracy, effectiveness or bias. And that has real tangible harms,” Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, told the committee at a public hearing on Thursday.
Read the full article here.
