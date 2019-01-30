EPIC Gives International Privacy Award to Giovanni Buttarelli, Joe McNamee
EPIC presented the 2019 International Privacy Champion Awards to Giovanni Buttarelli, European Data Protection Supervisor, and Joe McNamee, long time Executive Director of the European Digital Rights Initiative. The ceremony took place at the annual conference on Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection in Brussels, Belgium. EPIC Advisory Board members Max Schrems and Shoshana Zuboff presented the awards. The 2019 EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on June 5, 2019. [Press Release]