In response to EPIC's Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, the National Archives has just released thousands of records about Justice Kavanaugh work in the White House Counsel's office after 9-11. The records include e-mails from 2002-2003, briefings, meeting memos, and correspondence, and office files about anti-terrorism legislation and access to presidential records. Emails previously released to EPIC revealed that Kavanaugh and John Yoo, architect of the warrantless surveillance program overturned by the US Congress, exchanged messages about the development of domestic surveillance programs. During the Supreme Court nomination hearing, EPIC warned the Senate that the nominee has shown little regard for the Constitutional privacy rights of Americans as a top White House legal advisor and then as a federal appellate judge.