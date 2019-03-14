Internet of Things Legislation Introduced in Senate, House

Bipartisan legislation governing the Internet of Things was introduced this week in the Senate and House of Representatives. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Cory Gardner (R-CO) along with Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Steve Daines (R-MT) introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2019 in the Senate, and Reps. Robin Kelly (D-IL) and Will Hurd (R-TX) filed the bill in the House. The legislation would require the National Institute of Standards and Technology to set baseline security standards for Internet-connected devices. EPIC has diligently advocated for stronger regulation of IoT, and called attention to the privacy and security risks of connected cars in comments to NTHSA, complaints to the CFPB, congressional testimony, FTC workshops, petitions to NHTSA and an amicus brief to Ninth Circuit.

