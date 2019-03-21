A new White House website "Artificial Intelligence for the American People" emphasizes "AI for American Innovation, AI for American Industry, AI for the American Worker, and AI with American Values," but still provides no opportunities for public input. The National Commission on Artificial Intelligence, tasked with advising the federal government on AI policy, also recently held its first meeting in secret. Last year, EPIC—joined by nearly 100 experts and leading scientific organizations including AAAS, ACM, FAS, and IEEE—successfully petitioned the White House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence to incorporate public input in the committee's work. EPIC has urged US support for the Universal Guidelines for AI, a policy framework emphasizing fairness, accountability, and transparency for AI systems.