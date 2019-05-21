Intimate Privacy Protection Act Reintroduced in Congress
Representatives Jackie Speier (D-CA) and John Katko (R-NY) reintroduced the bipartisan Intimate Privacy Protection Act. The legislation would target perpetrators who share intimate images without consent. Congresswoman Speier said the Act "will hold accountable and deter violators of intimate privacy, from vengeful exes to online predators who profit from and entertain themselves with the distribution of private intimate images." Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is introducing companion legislation in the U.S. Senate. EPIC has backed efforts to combat revenge porn, supported the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, and awarded the 2017 EPIC Privacy Champion Award to Carrie Goldberg and the 2015 EPIC Award to Senator Harris.