EPIC presented the 2020 International Privacy Champion Awards to Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, former President of the French Data Protection Agency (the "CNIL") and British journalist Carole Cadwalladr. EPIC President Marc Rotenberg drew attention to Falque-Pierrotin's "dedication and determination" which have "given force to the right to privacy." Rotenberg cited Cadwalladr's reporting on the Cambridge Analytica data breach, which has made clear "the deep connection between data protection and the protection of democratic institutions." The ceremony took place at the annual conference on Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection in Brussels, Belgium. The 2020 EPIC Champion of Freedom Awards will be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on June 3, 2020. PRESS RELEASE