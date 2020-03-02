In an amicus brief for the U.S. Supreme Court, EPIC today defended the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a law that prohibits unwanted robocalls. EPIC said that the robocall ban is "constitutionally permissible and serves important governmental interests." EPIC explained in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants that "the harm caused by unwanted automated calls" is more acute than when the robocall ban was enacted in 1991. EPIC said "without the autodialer ban, the assault of unwanted calls could make cell phones unusable." EPIC also argued that "a minor amendment to an otherwise constitutional law, passed decades after the original enactment, should not take down an act of Congress." Senator Markey, Representative Eshoo, and more than a dozen members of Congress also filed an amicus brief in support of the consumer privacy law. EPIC frequently files amicus briefs on the TCPA, including in the related case, Gallion v. Charter Communications.