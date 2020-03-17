Senate Passes Short-term Extension of Surveillance Authorities
The Senate voted late Monday to extend certain national security authorities for 75 days that were set to expire. Last week the House passed a bill that included several reforms. EPIC and other civil liberties groups backed a bill that would establish a warrant requirement for location data and internet browsing history, increase transparency, and strengthen the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board. Members of both parties have expressed support for reform of the controversial NSA surveillance program. EPIC closely tracks the use of FISA authority. EPIC has advocated for significant FISA reforms, and recently advised Congress to limit Section 702 surveillance and to allow Section 215 to expire.