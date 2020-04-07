EPIC has filed a detailed FOIA request with the Department of Justice for information about Predictive Policing and Risk Assessment programs, funded by the federal government. The programs are described in a 2014 Justice Department report that EPIC obtained in the lawsuit, EPIC v. DOJ. The 2014 DOJ report warned that "individual liberty is at stake" with predictive policing, but many of these systems have gone forward nonetheless. EPIC maintains a comprehensive resource on risk assessments systems in the Criminal Justice System.