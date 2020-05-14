EPIC and coalition of child advocacy, consumer, and privacy groups today filed a complaint urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and penalize TikTok for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. TikTok paid a $5.7 million fine for violating the children's privacy law last year. But more than a year later, TikTok has failed to delete personal information previously collected from children and is still collecting kids’ personal information without notice to and consent of parents. The groups were led by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy.